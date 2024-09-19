Scholarships For Students

Eligibility:

Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less. Must be either in Class 12th or have passed Class 12th. Class 12th passed students must have secured minimum qualifying marks required for competitive exams in Class 12 (depending on the competitive exam for which the candidate wishes to appear) whereas the current Class 12th students must have secured at least 50% in Class 10. Must not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.