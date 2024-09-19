  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

Scholarships For Students

Scholarships For Students
x
Highlights

Scholarship Name 1:Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED SchemeDescription:An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment,...


Scholarship Name 1:

Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme

Description:

An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).

Eligibility:

Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less. Must be either in Class 12th or have passed Class 12th. Class 12th passed students must have secured minimum qualifying marks required for competitive exams in Class 12 (depending on the competitive exam for which the candidate wishes to appear) whereas the current Class 12th students must have secured at least 50% in Class 10. Must not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.

Prizes & Rewards:

Coaching fees of up to ₹1,20,000 and additional benefits

Last Date to Apply:

13-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/FCDNT1

Scholarship Name 2:

DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.

Eligibility:

  • Women and transgender students pursuing graduation any year in STEM-related fields are eligible.
  • Female athletes aged between 13 to 25 years and who have represented the state/country at the state/national/international level in the last 2/3 years can also apply.
  • For students pursuing graduation, they must have obtained a minimum of 60% marks in their previous class/semester.
  • Applicants’ annual family income must be less than or equal to ₹4,00,000 (₹5,00,000 for sportspersons).

Prizes & Rewards:

For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000
For Sportspersons - ₹1,25,000

Last Date to Apply:

06-10-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/DXCS4

Scholarship Name 3:

Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

An initiative of Corteva Agriscience Seeds Pvt. Ltd., this program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing postgraduate, doctoral or undergraduate courses in the area of agriculture, as well as students in Classes 11 and 12 with STEM subjects.

Eligibility:

  • Female students in postgraduate (MBA/M.Sc./M.Tech.), doctoral, or undergraduate courses, as well as for those in Classes 11 and 12 with STEM subjects (government/private schools).
  • The applicant's annual family income must be ₹6,00,000 or less.
  • Students from across India can apply
  • Children of employees of Corteva & Buddy4Study are not eligible.

Prizes & Rewards:

  • For PG students: INR 50,000
  • For UG students: INR 25,000
  • For school students: INR 10,000

Last Date to Apply:

30-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/CASP4

Scholarship Name 4:

Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship Program 2024-25

Description:

An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)!

Eligibility:

  • Applicants must be female students who are citizens of India.
  • Students must be enrolled in the
    • First year of a 3 year B.Sc Degree (Courses such as Bio-chemistry, Physics, Chemistry, Nursing, Geography, IT, Biology, Computer Science, Forensic Science, etc.)
    • First or 2nd year of B.Tech, MBBS, B.Pharm, BDS, Integrated Masters, Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech)
  • Students must be enrolled in institutes listed among the top ranks in the NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) for 2023 or 2024.
  • Candidates must have obtained admission into the identified colleges and completed their Class 12.
  • Applicants must have an annual family income of less than or equal to ₹8 lakh.
  • Candidates must not have availed other scholarships for the same expenses.

Prizes & Rewards:

The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to ₹1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.

Last Date to Apply:

30-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/ISTS2

Scholarship Name 5:

Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25

Description:

Alstom India is offering this scholarship to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.

Eligibility:

  • Students studying in any year of professional graduation in STEM courses can apply.
  • Applicants must have secured at least 60% marks in their previous academic year/semester.
  • The annual family income of the applicants must be less than or equal to INR 6,00,000 from all sources.
  • The scholarship is open to students residing in locations such as Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), Madhepura (Bihar), Sri City (Andhra Pradesh), or Vadodara (Gujarat).

Prizes & Rewards:

Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)

Last Date to Apply:

30-09-2024

Application mode:

Online applications only

Short Url:

www.b4s.in/hans/AISDG7


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick