Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED SchemeDescription:An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment,...
Scholarship Name 1:
Free Coaching for DNT Students under SEED Scheme
Description:
An initiative by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, to provide high-quality coaching to students belonging to De-notified Tribes (DNT), Nomadic Tribes (NT), and Semi-Nomadic Tribes (SNT).
Eligibility:
Open for students belonging to De-notified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic Tribes. Must be willing to pursue coaching for competitive examinations after Class 12th, such as JEE, NEET, CLAT, NDA, Non-Commissioned Military Ranks, CA-CPT, Banking, Insurance, PSU, SSC, RRB, State & Central Police, etc. Annual family income must be ₹2,50,000 or less. Must be either in Class 12th or have passed Class 12th. Class 12th passed students must have secured minimum qualifying marks required for competitive exams in Class 12 (depending on the competitive exam for which the candidate wishes to appear) whereas the current Class 12th students must have secured at least 50% in Class 10. Must not be availing of similar benefits (waiver for coaching classes) from any other Central Government or State Government Scheme.
Prizes & Rewards:
Coaching fees of up to ₹1,20,000 and additional benefits
Last Date to Apply:
13-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
DXC Progressing Minds Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
A CSR initiative by DXC Technology that aims to support the educational/sports expenses of students who belong to marginalized groups.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
For Graduation in STEM - ₹50,000
Last Date to Apply:
06-10-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
Corteva Agriscience Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative of Corteva Agriscience Seeds Pvt. Ltd., this program aims to provide financial assistance to meritorious students pursuing postgraduate, doctoral or undergraduate courses in the area of agriculture, as well as students in Classes 11 and 12 with STEM subjects.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 4:
Infosys Foundation STEM Stars Scholarship Program 2024-25
Description:
An initiative by the Infosys Foundation to support female students in India who aspire to pursue undergraduate degrees in STEM courses (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), Medical Sciences (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm)!
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
The selected candidates will receive a scholarship of up to ₹1 lakh per annum, covering tuition, living expenses, and study materials, for the duration of the course against paid receipts.
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 5:
Alstom India Scholarship 2024-25
Description:
Alstom India is offering this scholarship to provide financial support to students across India to help them pursue their higher education and prevent them from dropping out of college.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 75,000 (one-time)
Last Date to Apply:
30-09-2024
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: