Scholarships For Students
Scholarship Name 1:NIT Rourkela Summer Internship Programme 2025Description:The NIT Rourkela Summer Internship Programme 2025 is available for...
Scholarship Name 1:
NIT Rourkela Summer Internship Programme 2025
Description:
The NIT Rourkela Summer Internship Programme 2025 is available for students pursuing undergraduation and master's degrees at the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. It encourages students to undertake innovative research and development projects.
Eligibility:
Applicants must be pursuing one of the following: B.E./B.Tech (4th semester exam completed), B.Arch/Integrated M.Sc./M.Tech/Dual degree (6th semester exam completed), or M.Sc./MA/MBA (2nd semester exam completed). A good academic record and marks/grade sheets of previous semesters shall be required. Applicants must remain available for internship from May 16 to July 15, 2025.
Prizes & Rewards:
₹7,500 per month and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply:
10-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 2:
Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections 2025
Description:
The Nehru Fellowship in Politics and Elections 2025, offered by Inclusive Minds to graduate students, provides hands-on experience in Political Consulting and Campaigns including Policy Research, Political Strategy, and Communications alongside offering world-class education in the UK.
Eligibility:
Applicants must be Indian citizens with a strong hunger and desire to excel beyond expectations. They must demonstrate extreme ownership of their work and be adaptable to a dynamic work environment.
Prizes & Rewards:
A stipend of ₹75,000 per month.
Last Date to Apply:
30-03-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
Scholarship Name 3:
Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26
Description:
The Vahani Scholarship for 2025-26 is offered by the Vahani Group to Class 12 students. This scholarship aims to support students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds in India to pursue their higher education.
Eligibility:
Open to Indian citizens currently studying in Class 12 and appearing for the final board examination next year. Applicants must have secured at least 85% marks in Class 10. The applicant's annual family income must be less than ₹300,000 from all sources.
Prizes & Rewards:
Full tuition fees, stipend, and other benefits.
Last Date to Apply:
01-12-2025
Application mode:
Online applications only
