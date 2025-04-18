Scholarships For Students

Scholarship Name 1: IET India Scholarship Award 2025

Description: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) invites undergraduate engineering students to showcase their creativity, innovation, and leadership. This scholarship recognizes and nurtures India's future engineering leaders, empowering them to excel.

Eligibility: Open to full-time 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year UG engineering students from AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across all branches. Applicants must have cleared all credit courses in a single attempt with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (or 6.0 CGPA on a 10-point scale). There is no age limit.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarships worth INR 10,00,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2025

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Education Future International Scholarship 2025

Description: Education Future International Scholarship 2025 is offered by the Education Future organisation to meritorious Indian students who are pursuing studies overseas in any of the top universities globally.

Eligibility: Application is open to Indian nationals with a valid passport. Applicants must be pursuing an undergraduate/postgraduate course overseas in a recognised institution outside India. They must have secured a minimum of 60% marks in Class 10 and 12, and be able to prove the absence of any means for education funding.

Prizes & Rewards: A scholarship ranging between ?2 to ?10 lakh.

Last Date to Apply: Round The Year

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Program 2025-26

Description: Sydney Scholars India Scholarship Program 2025-26 is an opportunity offered by the University of Sydney to Indian students who want to pursue their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Sydney.

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens who are classified as international students under the definition outlined in the Higher Education Support Act 2003. Applicants must have applied to an undergraduate or postgraduate coursework program at the University of Sydney, but their studies must not have commenced yet. They also need to have an unconditional offer letter.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 100% tuition fee scholarships.

Last Date to Apply: 25-05-2025