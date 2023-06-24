Live
- Dasaradh shares important news about ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’
- Pakistan, IMF close to signing deal
- VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes
- Those dividing Russia will be punished: Putin on alleged Wagner mutiny
- New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance
- Jana Sena's Malikipuram meeting cancelled amid rain
- Tailoring helps women get employed says Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari
- KCR to launch Podu Land pattas Distribution from Asifabad on June 30
- Kharge hits back at Centre after RBI's paper on inflation
- Pilot Rohit Reddy escapes unhurt in an accident
Second phase of intermediate admission to end on July 15 in AP
The process of admissions into Intermediate First year courses for the academic year 2023-24 in junior colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh will end on July 15.
The process of admissions into Intermediate First year courses for the academic year 2023-24 in junior colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh will end on July 15. Secretary of the Inter Education Council Saurabh Gaur has issued instructions to the managements to complete the second phase of admissions before July 15. He clarified that this is the final deadline and there is no possibility of extending it again.
It is known that admissions to intermediate courses in junior colleges are made in two stages. The first phase of online applications were received from May 15 to June 14. The classes started from June 1 and the first phase of admissions process ended on June 14.
The second phase of admissions will continue till July 15. The Inter Board has already made it clear that no examination should be conducted for admissions in Intermediate, and admissions should be given only on the basis of the marks obtained in the 10th class.