Second phase of intermediate admission to end on July 15 in AP

The process of admissions into Intermediate First year courses for the academic year 2023-24 in junior colleges across the state of Andhra Pradesh will end on July 15. Secretary of the Inter Education Council Saurabh Gaur has issued instructions to the managements to complete the second phase of admissions before July 15. He clarified that this is the final deadline and there is no possibility of extending it again.



It is known that admissions to intermediate courses in junior colleges are made in two stages. The first phase of online applications were received from May 15 to June 14. The classes started from June 1 and the first phase of admissions process ended on June 14.

The second phase of admissions will continue till July 15. The Inter Board has already made it clear that no examination should be conducted for admissions in Intermediate, and admissions should be given only on the basis of the marks obtained in the 10th class.