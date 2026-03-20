SED launches natural intelligence and neuroscience based learning platform in India

USA-based Student Education Diagnostics (SED) officially launched its natural intelligence and neuroscience-based learning diagnostics platform in India at a press conference held at Hotel Daspalla, Hyderabad on March 20. This follows the successful first launch in New Delhi on March 17, marking SED's expanding presence in India.

The event also marked the announcement of a strategic initiative between SEO and Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions.

A key highlight of the event was the formal presentation of a framed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), exchanged between the two organizations. The MoU was presented on stage by SED representatives to the leadership of Sri Chaitanya in the presence of media, symbolizing the beginning of a collaborative effort to transform student learning.

SED's platform is designed to go beyond conventional assessment systems by focusing on how students learn. Using principles of Natural Intelligence and Neuroscience, the platform analyses cognitive patterns, identifies academic strengths and learning gaps, and enables personalized learning pathways for students.

Developed as an advanced assessment and learning intelligence system, SED uses brain-based diagnostics to evaluate how individual students process information and apply concepts. It generates personalized academic roadmaps that help educators and familiesidentifylearninggapsearlywhilestrengtheningstudents'existingcompetencies.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinesh V, Founder, Student Education Diagnostics (SED), said: "Every child has a unique learning pattern, yet our current system largely evaluates performance based on outcomes alone. At SED, our mission is to understand how each child learns and help unlock their true potential. This initiative with a leading institution like Sri Chaitanya is a significant step in that direction."

Ms. Ashli Sambaluk, CEO, Student Education Diagnostics (SED), added: "Personalized learning is the future of education. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring scientific analysis into student assessment and provide the right guidance tailored to each learner. This initiative has the potential to bring meaningful transformation in the education ecosystem."

Ms. Seema Boppana, Academic Director, Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions,

expressed strong interest in the initiative and said:

"We are very happy to collaborate with SEO. Understanding students' learning patterns through Natural Intelligence and Neuroscience can significantly strengthen the academic system. This initiative will help identify learning gaps at an early stage and enable us to provide more effective and personalized academic support to students."

The launch builds on the momentum of the SEO Learning Intelligence Summit, which brought together global educators and experts to discuss the role of learning diagnostics in improving student outcomes. The platform integrates neuroscience-based diagnostics with structured student tracking tools, including early gap identification, global assessment frameworks, and a 360-degree progress monitoring system for educators and parents.

The event was attended by eminent educationists, institutional leaders, and members of the media, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing the future of education through innovation and scientific approaches.

SEO also announced its intent to expand collaborations with leading educationists and institutions across India, building on its growing presence in the United States, Vietnam, and Georgia.

The SEO website was officially launched on March 19 in Hyderabad, marking an important milestone in its mission to transform student learning through data-driven and neuroscience-based approaches.

About Student Education Diagnostics (SED)

Student Education Diagnostics (SEO) is a neuroscience-based assessment platform designed to understand how each child learns, identify strengths and learning gaps, and create personalized growth pathways. The organization collaborates with educators and academic experts across the United States, India, Vietnam, and Georgia.















