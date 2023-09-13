Self-employment opportunities for women under Seva Bharati

HYDERABAD: Srikara Pradhan, Chief General Manager of Security Printing Press Hyderabad (SPMCIL), and Durga Prasad Achanta, General Manager, SPMCIL were the chief guests for the inauguration of GDA (General Duty Assistant) 12th batch at Boinapally Skill Development Centre with the aim of self-employment opportunities for women through CSR financial assistance of SPMCIL Company under the auspices of leading NGO Seva Bharati.

In a meeting organised on this occasion, Srikara Pradhan said, “They have been providing CSR financial support to Seva Bharati for the last two years and their services are truly commendable. He also said that Seva Sanstha, which is working tirelessly for the poor people, is Okke Seva Bharti Sanstha.” He congratulated the representatives of the Seva Bharati organisation on this occasion. Durga Prasad Achanta said, “CSR is happy to help the Seva Bharati organisation.”





According to Kuldeep Saxena, Director of Medical and Skill Development, Seva Bharati NGO, Seva Bharati maintains two medical clinics for the poor, 40 hostels in terms of education, and many services in terms of social and self-help. This training will serve to provide self-help employment to 90 women in the 12th batch which started today.



Representatives of Seva Bharati Thauri Srinivas, Srividya, students, women and others participated in this programme.