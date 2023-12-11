Senior Leadership Programme in Fintech launched

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business Executive Education (ISB), in collaboration with Imarticus Learning, a leading provider of professional education and training, has launched a unique Senior Leadership programme in Fintech. This program aims to empower and equip senior leaders with the skills necessary to navigate and excel in the dynamic realm of fintech.



A report by Elevation Capital and McKinsey India forecasts that by the year 2030, the fintech sector in India is expected to reach a scale of $70 billion, accounting for 18–20 percent of the addressable financial services revenue pool, making way for $400 billion opportunity. The sector's substantial growth is primarily driven by three fundamental factors: a rapidly expanding digital population, a world-class digital public infrastructure (DPI), and proactive regulatory measures.

The Senior Leadership Programme is tailored to meet the needs of accomplished executives across diverse industries and global regions aiming to unlock their fintech potential for navigating the complexities of senior leadership within the rapidly evolving fintech space. Spanning 8 months, this blended learning programme will cover fundamental fintech concepts, delve into exploring innovation, specialise in distinct fintech sectors such as blockchain and cryptocurrencies, and employ practical applications in solving real-world challenges.

Recognising the demanding schedules of busy professionals, the programme offers a flexible and impactful learning experience. It delivers a distinctive blend of pre-recorded lectures, live sessions with ISB faculty, case studies, fintech showcases, and weekly office hours with industry experts.

The program equips the participants with the critical skills needed to adeptly manage teams through a spectrum of real-world scenarios encountered in their daily leadership responsibilities. Evaluation will be based on in-video assessments, a capstone project, assignments, and mid and end-term assessments.

Upon successful completion, learners attain esteemed alumni status in ISB’s Executive Education with exclusive benefits, including access to the alumni portal, nearest alumni chapters, and invitations to prestigious alumni events.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder & CEO at Imarticus Learning, “We are delighted to collaborate with ISB Executive Education in launching the Senior Leadership Program enabling senior professionals to seize Fintech opportunities and help stay at the forefront of innovation in the financial landscape. The Fintech sector has had a significant impact on the global economy's financial service industry over the last decade."