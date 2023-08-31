SI final exams on Oct 14, 15

Vijayawada: The much-awaited final exams of sub-inspector of police (Civil) and reserve sub-inspector of police (APSP) will be conducted on October 14 and 15 in four centres i.e. Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Eluru in the state, said Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) in a statement on Wednesday.

APSLPRB released a notification on November 2022 for filling up 411 sub-inspector posts (315-Civil, men and women-96 RSI posts). A preliminary written test was conducted on February 19 for the applicants. A total of 1,51,288 candidates appeared for the test and 57,923 had qualified. Of them, 49,386 are male and 8,537 are female aspirants.

In a statement on Wednesday APSLPRB chairman Atul Singh informed that the preliminary written test for the above posts was held on February 19 this year in which 57,923 candidates had qualified. “A total of 56,130 candidates had submitted stage 2 online application forms. The Physical Measurement Test or PMT, Physical Efficiency Test or PET, which are underway (started on August 25 at four locations of Visakhapatnam, Eluru, Guntur and Kurnool) are likely to be completed by September 25. The final examination will consist of four papers (two papers descriptive type and two papers objective type). All the candidates have to appear on October 14 from 10 am to 1pm (Paper1) and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (paper 2) (Both are descriptive type) and next paper on October 15 from 10 am to 1 pm (Paper3) and 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm (Paper 4),” he explained.

Atul Singh further said that Centre-wise allocations of candidates and time for downloading hall tickets would be informed after the declaration of PMT/PET results.