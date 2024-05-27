Social Intelligence Bootcamp Concludes

Hyderabad : The "Social Intelligence Bootcamp 2024: From Protocol to Poise" concluded on a grand note, leaving participants empowered, enriched, and eager for future opportunities. Held at the World Trade Centre-Shamshabad In Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. This transformative three-day event featured a stellar lineup of speakers, engaging workshops, and memorable experiences.

Highlights of the Bootcamp included inspiring sessions by renowned experts, such as Ambassador Dr. Deepak Vohra on "Empowered Communication," Prasanna M Nori on "Building a Digital Identity," Bhanu Murthy Y on “Cyber Safety and Resilience” and Sri Charan Lakkaraju on "Stronger Communities through Social Intelligence." Participants also enjoyed luxury gifts, organic samplers, and the chance to win exciting prizes.

The event concluded with two key announcements: the launch of monthly masterclasses and the upcoming Global Summit in the UAE, jointly organised by Katalyst and the Valmiki Group.

These initiatives promise to extend the transformative impact of the Bootcamp, empowering individuals to continuously enhance their social intelligence and achieve personal and professional success.

"The Social Intelligence Bootcamp 2024 has set a new standard in experiential learning, leaving participants inspired and eager for future opportunities to elevate their skills," said Dr. Usha Yanamandra, Founder of Katalyst.

With its lineup of speakers, interactive workshops, and innovative announcements, the "Social Intelligence Bootcamp 2024" has cemented its position as a must-attend event for individuals seeking to unlock their full potential and navigate the dynamic landscape of personal and professional growth.