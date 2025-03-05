Live
Sports Fiesta 2025: The grand celebration of athletic excellence
Sanskriti University hosted ‘Sports Fiesta 2025’, a three-day extravaganza that brought together 1,312 athletes competing across 28 sports categories in 40 thrilling matches. The event showcased outstanding sportsmanship, dedication, and teamwork, reinforcing the university’s commitment to athletic excellence.
The opening ceremony was graced by wrestler Babita Phogat, who lit the ceremonial torch and emphasised the significance of sports in shaping character and national progress. Legendary cricketer Madan Lal Sharma added to the excitement by unveiling the Cricket League Trophies and highlighting the importance of teamwork in achieving success.
The closing ceremony featured former Indian hockey star Ashok Kumar Dhyan Chand, who motivated students with insights on perseverance and self-discipline. Additionally, boxer Brijesh Kumar Meena, a three-time Asian Champion, inspired young athletes to believe in their potential and strive for excellence.