CM to attend Siddhartha Academy Golden Jubilee celebrations

  • Created On:  6 Jan 2026 7:12 AM IST
CM to attend Siddhartha Academy Golden Jubilee celebrations
Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education president M Rajaiah, secretary Paladugu Lakshmanrao, College convener Nimmagadda Lalita Prasad, Vice-President Vellanki Nagabhushanam and Joint Secretary Surreddi Vishnu addressing the press conference on Golden Jubilee festivities at Siddhartha Academy in Vijayawada on Monday.Photo:Ch Venkata Mastan

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will be the chief guest at the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, scheduled to be held on January 7 at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha Arts and Science College here. Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu will attend the event as the guest of honour.

Siddhartha Academy president Malineni Rajayya, Secretary Paladugu Lakshmana Rao, and Joint Secretary and PB Siddhartha College Convener Nimmagadda Lalita Prasad announced this, while addressing the media on Monday at the college.

The golden jubilee celebrations were formally inaugurated on March 7 last year by the then UGC chairman. Over the past ten months, a series of special programmes have been organised across Siddhartha institutions, including seminars, conferences, competitions, film music evenings, medical and science exhibitions, and guest lectures by eminent personalities such as former RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao.

Vice-President Vellanki Nagabhushanam andJoint Secretary Surreddi Vishnu were also present at the press meet.

Chandrababu NaiduSiddhartha AcademyGolden JubileeVijayawada EventHigher Education
