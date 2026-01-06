Infrastructure in police stations to get a facelift

Visakhapatnam: City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said that necessary repair works and additional facilities would be provided to police stations across the city to ensure a comfortable and efficient working environment for the police personnel.

Inaugurating IV Town crime police station new building here on Monday, the Commissioner noted that steps are being taken to extend the lifespan of the city’s remaining police stations and upgrade their infrastructure.

It would help enable the staff to perform their duties more effectively, he opined.

The IV Town crime police station was damaged when trees fell over the building during cyclone Montha.

Following this, the Commissioner sanctioned funds for its reconstruction and the new structure has now been completed with modern facilities.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Manikanta Chandolu (DCP-01) and Latha Madhuri (Crimes), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes) A Narasimha Murthy, along with other officials attended the inauguration ceremony.