Spot admissions for Pharmacy Diploma Course in TTD college

Tirupati: Spot admissions will be conducted on January 24 for admission into Diploma in Pharmacy course at TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Mahila Polytechnic College (NBA recognised).

Interested students, who have passed MPC or BiPC in Intermediate, should apply with all the certificates along with educational eligibility certificates before January 23 evening.

Students will be provided free hostel facility with the course fee decided by the government. Seats are limited.

For more details, students can contact officials on 9299008151, 9247575386, 8978993810.