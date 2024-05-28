SSC advanced supplementary exams from June 3

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, announced on Monday that all the appropriate measures have been taken for the SSC advanced supplementary examinations in June 2024, which are scheduled from June 3 to 13.

The Education Department reports that approximately 51,273 candidates have enrolled for the upcoming examinations. To oversee these exams, they have assigned 170 chief superintendents, 170 departmental officers, and 1,300 invigilators across 170 examination centres. To curb the malpractices and supervision of examination centres 38 flying squad teams are constituted in the State. CCTV cameras have been installed in the chief superintendent's room of each examination centre for the smooth and orderly conduct of examinations.

Mobile phones and electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited in the examination centres by the students and staff who are involved in the examination duty. Hall tickets and printed nominal rolls have already been dispatched to the schools in the State. Candidates can receive their hall tickets from the concerned headmaster of the school. Hall tickets are also available on the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in, in the school login.

“All arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of SSC advanced supplementary examinations in June 2024. The timings of the examination are 9:30 am to 12:30 pm except for the 1st language composite course and science subjects, which are from 9:30 am to 12:50 pm,” said a senior officer .