SSC Advanced Supply Exam result today
Highlights
Hyderabad:The results of SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June 2023 will be released on Friday at the office of the Director of School...
Hyderabad:
The results of SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, June 2023 will be released on Friday at the office of the Director of School Education, Sai fabad. Candidates can view the results on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in
