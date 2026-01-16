Strengthening work-integrated healthcare education

Medhavi Skills University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NephroPlus. This collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between healthcare education and real-world industry requirements.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Kamal Shah, Co-Founder, NephroPlus, along with Vishal Asam and Balkrishna from the NephroPlus team. Representing MSU were Devender Kumar Saini, Group Chief Strategy Officer, who formalised the partnership on behalf of the varsity and Shradha Pranay Trivedi, Sr. General Manager - Corporate Solutions.

The collaboration aims to jointly deliver Work Integrated Skill-Based Higher Education (WISE) programs aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), and NEP 2020. Through this partnership, MSU and NephroPlus are offering UG Diploma in Dialysis Technology and B.Voc in Dialysis Technology programs.

Commenting on the milestone, Kamal D. Shah, Co-Founder, NephroPlus said: “This partnership is a key step in building skilled dialysis professionals as the kidney care ecosystem scales across India and global markets. Together with Medhavi Skills University, we are creating a scalable, industry-aligned talent pipeline to support the next phase of growth.”

“Our collaboration with NephroPlus reinforces MSU’s commitment to industry-integrated, work-based education,” said Pravesh Dudani, Founder & Chancellor, MSU. “By blending structured academics with practical training, we are building a future-ready healthcare workforce, aligned with NEP 2020 and our ‘earn while you learn’ vision.”

As part of the partnership, both institutions will jointly develop an industry-integrated curriculum that blends MSU’s academic framework with NephroPlus’s domain expertise, ensuring that students receive strong academic grounding along with practical competencies. Students will undertake extensive on-the-job training at NephroPlus centres across India under their recognised learning brand “Enpedia powered by NephroPlus,” enabling immersive, real-world learning experiences.