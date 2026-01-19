Students excel at Robofest Gujarat 5.0

New Delhi: Two Class XI students from Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, have achieved recognition at Robofest Gujarat 5.0, one of India’s largest national-level robotics competitions. Harsh Gupta and Mayank Chaudhary were selected for Levels I and II (Proof of Concept) for their project titled “AI Autonomous Driving Bot,” earning a cash award of ₹25,000.

The project has also progressed to Level III (Prototype stage) of the competition. To support further development, the Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST) has approved a grant of ₹1,00,000 for the creation of the final autonomous car model.

Robofest Gujarat 5.0 attracted participation from students across the country, with projects evaluated on innovation, technical feasibility, and real-world application. The selection of the AI-based autonomous driving project reflects the students’ application of concepts related to artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation.

The achievement highlights the growing emphasis on experiential and technology-driven learning in schools, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, coding, and problem-solving. Educators note that exposure to such platforms enables students to translate classroom learning into practical solutions and prepares them for emerging fields in science and technology.

The performance of the students at Robofest Gujarat 5.0 adds to the broader discussion on the role of schools in equipping learners with future-ready skills through hands-on learning, interdisciplinary projects, and participation in national innovation platforms.