SU hosts senior delegation from Woosong University, South Korea

Sreenidhi University hosted a senior delegation from the Woosong University, South Korea, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening international academic partnerships.

The delegation was led by Dr. Sang Han Kim, Board Member, and Dr. Mayank Vig, Senior Regional Manager for India, Sri Lanka, and the Middle East at Woosong University. During the visit, the delegation held high-level discussions with Sreenidhi University’s Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Narasimha Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Ananth Padmanabhan, and other senior university officials.

The deliberations focused on expanding global exposure for Indian students across disciplines, particularly by enabling access to South Korea’s advanced technology and business ecosystem. A key highlight of the discussions was the IDegree program developed by Woosong University, which aims to create innovative cross-border learning opportunities for students.

As part of this collaboration, 10 students from Sreenidhi University have been given the opportunity to pursue semester-long virtual courses in cutting-edge areas such as UI/UX, design thinking, and data visualization.

The visit concluded with both institutions reaffirming their commitment to building long-term collaborations that open up enhanced academic, research, and global exposure opportunities for students and faculty of Sreenidhi University.