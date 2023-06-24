Sunstone Helps Hyderabad Boy Realise Dream Job at JM Financial Group

Sunstone, one of India's leading higher education start-ups with a presence across 50+ institutions in 35 cities, has helped S Harish Raju achieve his dream of pursuing an MBA and securing a placement in a reputed company. Harish, a student of St. Joseph's Degree & PG College, has been appointed as a Management Trainee at JM Financial Group, an esteemed Indian financial service company.

He joined the university in 2021 and enrolled in the MBA program, specializing in Marketing and HR, leveraging the unique advantages offered by Sunstone.

While talking about his experience at Sunstone, Harish says, “Sunstone has helped me achieve my dream job by providing valuable training and knowledge. The MBA coursework provided was tailored to improve my technical and soft skills, enabling me to create a strong portfolio. By emphasizing industry-specific perspectives, the program empowered me to effectively express my thoughts. Pursuing my degree at Sunstone provided me with access to valuable resources that enhanced my resume, ultimately leading to my successful job placement.”

Sunstone’s placement team strives to provide students with excellent internship and job opportunities in collaboration with renowned industry partners. They take full responsibility for ensuring students secure their desired job placements by actively engaging with recruiters and corporate partners throughout the process.

Congratulating him on the achievement, Piyush Nangru, Co-founder and COO, of Sunstone said, "We congratulate Harish wholeheartedly on his achievement and wish him the best for a successful career. This accomplishment brings immense pride to Sunstone as well. At Sunstone, we strongly believe in providing every student with the opportunity to build a rewarding profession. Our educational approach centers around industry-focused training and comprehensive development, ensuring individuals are equipped with the necessary skills for employment or future entrepreneurial pursuits. Additionally, Harish will have the privilege of accessing our extensive alumni network in the future.”

At Sunstone, we offer a comprehensive range of benefits to students with a focus on delivering an education that prepares them for success in the workforce. In addition to providing industry-oriented training, Sunstone also offers student-friendly financing options, opportunities for exposure and networking, and access to extracurricular clubs and communities. Sunstone's approach to education is built around four key pillars: Education, Career Services, Exposure, and Networking, all of which work together to help students achieve their career goals.