Tableau themed Swarnim Bharat: Heritage and development

New Delhi: As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day, Tagbin, the driving force behind India’s innovative tech-driven experiences, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, presents an awe-inspiring tableau. Titled "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas", this vibrant depiction celebrates India’s creative economy, intertwining its rich cultural heritage with a vision for sustainable growth and progress.

It is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi" (Development along with Heritage). It highlights the role of India’s creative economy in building innovation, job creation, and economic prosperity, aligning with the ambitious Vision 2047 of transforming India into a developed nation.

The tableau begins with the striking Yazh, an ancient Tamil string instrument, mounted atop a potter’s wheel. The Yazh symbolizes India’s profound musical legacy, while the potter’s wheel represents the transformative and enduring nature of Indian creativity. Together, they narrate a story of timeless traditions evolving into modern innovations.

As the tableau progresses, the audience is captivated by the kinetic transformation of the Kalpavriksha (wish-fulfilling tree) into the Golden Bird (Sone Ki Chidiya). This dynamic installation symbolizes the flight of India’s creative economy into global prominence, fueled by its abundant cultural resources. The Kalpavriksha represents boundless potential, while the Golden Bird embodies the wealth and vitality of a flourishing India.

On either side of the tableau, ten digital arches bring India’s creative domains to life. From performing arts and literature to cinema, visual arts, and design, these multi-sensory vignettes celebrate the diversity and dynamism of India’s cultural industries.

This tableau sets a new benchmark for innovation with state-of-the-art technologies, including:

Kinetic Kalpavriksha: A moving installation that transforms seamlessly, captivating audiences with its precision and symbolism.

LED and Digital Screens: Ten dynamic displays showcasing India’s cultural richness and modern creativity.

These technologies combine to offer an experience like never before, immersing viewers in the narrative of "Virasat se Vikas" (Heritage to Progress).

Speaking about the tableau, Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO of Tagbin, shared, “At Tagbin, we want to craft experiences that resonate across generations, seamlessly blending the richness of tradition with innovative technology. This tableau is a tribute to India's creative brilliance and its potential to set global benchmarks by reimagining our cultural treasures. Partnering with the Ministry of Culture to bring this vision to life fills us with pride, as we hope to inspire every Indian to cherish our heritage and actively shape a brighter future.”

This tableau is more than a celebration; it is an invitation. It urges every citizen to take pride in their cultural heritage while contributing to the nation’s journey toward a brighter, more creative, and prosperous tomorrow. By blending tradition with innovation, "Swarnim Bharat" envisions a future where cultural heritage serves as the foundation for progress and economic empowerment.