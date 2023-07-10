TeamLease Edtech launches AI-powered Work-Integrated Degree & Career Discovery Platform

Hyderabad: TeamLease Edtech, today announced the launch of Digivarsity, a revolutionary tech-first platform that seamlessly integrates academic learning with real-world experience for higher education learners. The platform aims to revolutionise higher education in India and empower students with the workplace skills along with academic knowledge necessary for long-term career success. Digivarsity has already partnered with India's top 10 universities and over 150 leading employers to offer innovative work-linked degree programs, bridging the gap between education and employment. It enables students to make informed choices about their education and gain practical work experience alongside their college studies. Digivarsity is a true manifestation of the vision of the future of Higher Education in India as envisaged by NEP2020.

The company has also partnered with several PSUs for furthering the cause and reach of these Work Integrated Degree Programs; Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT-WR), CSC Academy, Assam Electronics Development Corporation (AMTRON), Govt of Telangana, APSCHE (AP State Council of Higher Education) are some of the PSUs who have partnered with the company.

"Digivarsity is set to herald a transformal change in the higher education landscape in India. Over the next five years, we will invest INR 100 crore to scale the platform and reach over 10 lakh students. We recognise that the skills demanded by employers today can be best acquired at situated learning environments in partnership with employers. The goal is to equip students with the skills demanded by the job market and shape the future workforce.” said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

The launch of Digivarsity addresses critical challenges faced by employers and universities alike. Most employers complain that they have been unable to hire and retain skilled talent, while on the other hand, Universities struggle to offer academic excellence and skill building for their students leading them to become employable at the end of their curriculum. A partnership between the University and the Employer can bring the two worlds together and can be a boon for the learner. Digivarsity serves as a catalyst for change by enabling work-integrated degree programs, creating a talent supply chain for the future, and helping universities to expand their reach and impact. Digivarsity shall play an important role in improving India’s GER in the times to come. The programs on Digivarsity are unique as they embody three important attributes -

● Earning while Learning

● Learning by Doing

● Learning with higher Signalling Value

“Every student enrolling to the Work-Integrated Degree Programs of the partnering Universities shall be provided with an On-job internship/apprenticeship opportunity with an employer. The student shall hence graduate with real-world work experience and shall have significant advantage over college freshers who have no experience. Moreover, every learner shall also get a monthly stipend to support his education and other costs, thus enabling the vision of ‘Earn while you Learn’,” says Neeti Sharma, President and Co-Founder, TeamLease EdTech.

"At Digivarsity, we believe in leveraging technology to personalise education," explains Jaideep Kewalramani, COO and Head of Employability Business, TeamLease EdTech. "Our AI-driven platform is designed to meet the specific needs of students and employers. We consider subjective and objective variables such as location, interests, academic background, and aptitude, providing a truly personalised experience. It matches higher education programs with relevant employer opportunities, ensuring students receive targeted guidance. Additionally, the platform utilises progressive Aptitude Tests, Visual Cues, and Digital Video CVs to enhance the candidate assessment process. This sets us apart from traditional education platforms."

So far, the platform has integrated programs from over 10 universities and work opportunities from over 150 employers - multinationals, national brands, and local companies. The platform's scalable architecture allows for further expansion, with plans to onboard universities offering various modes of education, including campus-based, distance learning, and online programs. The number of participating employers is expected to significantly grow, potentially reaching 3,000 to 5,000 companies in the next 24 months.

Additionally, employers have pledged 25 Crores in sponsorships for the current academic year, for deserving and eligible students. These scholarships are awarded based on merit and are open to all students. Sponsorship amounts range from 10% to 100% of the program fees, providing significant financial assistance to deserving learners.

Digivarsity is now accessible to students across India. For more information, visit www.digivarsity.com