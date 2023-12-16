Telangana govt to speed up police recruitment

Hyderabad: Telangana government will speed up the recruitment in the police department, including the selection of home guards, and also establish residential schools like Korukonda School for the children of police and RTC employees.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review on the recruitment of police. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Ravi Gupta, Chairman of Police Recruitment Board Srinivasa Rao, Principal Secretary to Medical Health Department S A M Rizvi, CMO officers Shivdhar Reddy, Seshadri, Shahnawaz Qasim, Finance Secretary Sridevi, City Police Commissioner Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

The CM ordered the officials to take up the recruitment in a transparent manner without any irregularities. The officials have also been asked to submit a comprehensive report on the glitches in the recruitment process and to overcome them. He also asked the authorities to submit a report on the total job recruitments made since the formation of Telangana State till the date.

Revanth said that the police recruitment process should be completed as soon as possible. He reviewed the issue of intense work pressure in the performance of duty and long-hour duties by the police and RTC employees and giving special attention to their children. The CM ordered the officials to prepare plans to set up special residential schools for the children of high-ranking police officers constables, conductors, and lower-level employees in RTC. These schools will be established on the lines of Korukonda Sainik Schools. CM Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare suitable proposals for setting up these schools in North and South Telangana.

The Chief Minister also directed the DGP to take up the appointment of home guards immediately to use the services more effectively in the police department. The home guard recruitment has not been taken up for the last seven to eight years. He said that appropriate measures will be taken to meet the health, financial, and medical needs of the home guards.

The DGP has been asked to utilise the services of home guards extensively to regulate traffic in Hyderabad.