Telangana SSC Results 2024 Declared, girls outshine boys

The Telangana Class 10th annual exam results were officially released today at 11 am at the SCERT office in Basheerbagh. Principal Secretary Education, Burra Venkatesham, announced that a pass rate of 91.31 percent has been recorded in the tenth class results. According to the data, 93.23 percent of girls and 89.42 percent of boys have successfully passed the exams.

A total of 5,05,813 students appeared for the exams, out of which 4,91,862 students have passed. This year's examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2, with 5,08,385 students appearing for the tests. Among them, 2,57,952 were boys and 2,50,433 were girls. It is worth noting that 3,927 schools achieved a 100 percent pass rate, while six schools saw a zero percent pass rate.