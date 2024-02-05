"TeNA Carnival at Meru International Tellapur : A Spectacular Culmination of Community Spirit and Athletic Excellence"

The TeNA (Tellapur Neighborhood Association) Carnival concluded with a thrilling finale on February 4th at the prestigious Meru International Tellapur campus. This event was a spectacular celebration of sportsmanship and community spirit, uniting residents in a display of camaraderie and athletic excellence.

The President of TeNA, Mr. Ramana Eshwaragari expressed his joy of organising Tena Carnival along with Meru International School. Nearly 30,000 residents, 1000+ participants in 40+ communities, engaged in a diverse array of sports including Cricket, Volleyball, Football, Carrom, Badminton, Table Tennis, and more. The next edition plans are already in progress, promising an even more exciting celebration of sports and community spirit.

The festival aimed to promote cultural and physical activities, healthy competition, and a sense of community, unity, and inclusivity.

The TeNA Carnival not only provided a platform for athletic excellence but also emphasized the importance of community engagement. The diverse range of sports ensured that there was something for everyone, encouraging people of all ages to participate and stay active.

The organizers extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, sponsors, and community members who contributed to the success of the TeNA Carnival.

About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students from Nursery to Grade 12.. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education following Cambridge and CBSE curricula.







