TG PGECET-2024 held peacefully

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad successfully conducted TG PGECET-2024 on Wednesday. In the morning session, 89.86 per cent of candidates attempted the exam, while 80.31 per cent attempted the test in the afternoon.

According to officials, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education, conducted TG PGECET-2024 for admission into full-time courses of ME/M Tech/M Pharm/ M Arch / Graduate level Pharm D (PB) in universities, affiliated engineering, pharmacy, and architecture colleges in Telangana State for the academic year 2024-2025.

As per the test schedule issued, the first session for Instrumentation Engineering (EI), Chemical Engineering (CH), Textile Technology (TX), and Mining Engineering (MN) was conducted in the forenoon from 10:00 am to noon, while the second session for Architecture and Planning (AR), Biomedical Engineering (BM), and Metallurgical Engineering (MT) was conducted in the afternoon from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.