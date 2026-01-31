TG PGECET 2026 schedule for postgraduate engineering announced

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad in association with the Telangana Council for Higher Education officially announced the schedule for the Telangana PGECET 2026 examinations on Friday. The announcement followed a committee meeting chaired by JNTUH Vice Chancellor Kishen Kumar Reddy and Council Chairman Balakista Reddy. Senior officials including Purushotham, Mahmood, Sriram Venkatesh, and Convener Venkateswara Rao attended the session to finalise the academic timeline.

Convener Venkateswara Rao emphasised that this entrance test is vital for postgraduate engineering admissions across the state.

The official notification will appear in newspapers on 23 February 2026. Aspiring students can begin submitting online applications from 27 February 2026. The final deadline for submissions without incurring a late fee is 6 May 2026. The entrance examinations are scheduled to take place from 28 May to 31 May 2026.

This schedule marks the start of the preparation period for thousands of engineering graduates seeking advanced professional degrees.