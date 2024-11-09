TG TET 2 registration begins

Hyderabad: Around 775 candidates applied for online registration and application for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET 2) on the first day of the teacher registration.

“Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to submit their applications,” said an official. The last date for TG TET registration is November 20.The exams will be conducted between January 1 and 20, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from December 26, 2024 onwards. The results will be declared on February 5, 2025.

Candidates who applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but did not qualify or those who want to improve their scores are not required to pay the exam fee. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 for one and Rs 1,000 for both papers. The exam is conducted for two papers. Paper 1 is held for candidates who intend to be teachers for first to fifth grade, while the second paper is conducted for those who want to be teachers for grades sixth to eight.