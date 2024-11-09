  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TG TET 2 registration begins

TG TET 2 registration begins
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Around 775 candidates applied for online registration and application for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET 2) on the first...

Hyderabad: Around 775 candidates applied for online registration and application for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET 2) on the first day of the teacher registration.

“Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to submit their applications,” said an official. The last date for TG TET registration is November 20.The exams will be conducted between January 1 and 20, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets from December 26, 2024 onwards. The results will be declared on February 5, 2025.

Candidates who applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but did not qualify or those who want to improve their scores are not required to pay the exam fee. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 for one and Rs 1,000 for both papers. The exam is conducted for two papers. Paper 1 is held for candidates who intend to be teachers for first to fifth grade, while the second paper is conducted for those who want to be teachers for grades sixth to eight.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick