TGCHE announces DOST Intra College Phase-III

Hyderabad: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Friday announced that the council has to conduct DOST Intra College Phase-III for the benefit of the students. According to TGCHE officials, web options for the Intra College Phase-III will begin from September 21 to 23, and publishing of the Intra-College Phase-III seats will be on September 24.

