TGPSC Group-2 results announced

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the results for the Group-2 examination.

In a press conference held on Sunday, TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced that a total of 782 candidates have been selected for 783 available posts within the TGPSC Group-2 category.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official TSPSC website at [www.tspsc.gov.in](https://www.tspsc.gov.in/).

