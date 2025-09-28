Live
- Singapore envoy offers prayers at Durga Bari Mandir in Delhi
- Four people killed in Russia's strikes on Ukraine: Zelensky
- Chance of serving Indian team again very proud moment for me, says new women's chief selector Amita
- Harsimrat Kaur Badal seeks action against airline staff for 'insulting' Sikh
- Haryana CM seeks investments by Japanese companies
- TGPSC Group-2 results announced
- India's bold maritime legislation to unlock potential of country’s 7,500 km coastline
- CM Yogi vows to end 'Love Jehad', give Bareilly-style thrashing to trouble-makers
- Rohan Jaitley elected chairperson of BCCI’s Infrastructure Committee
- Tata Motors demerger to take effect on October 1
TGPSC Group-2 results announced
Highlights
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the results for the Group-2 examination. In a press conference held on...
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has officially released the results for the Group-2 examination.
In a press conference held on Sunday, TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham announced that a total of 782 candidates have been selected for 783 available posts within the TGPSC Group-2 category.
Candidates can check their results by visiting the official TSPSC website at [www.tspsc.gov.in](https://www.tspsc.gov.in/).
Next Story