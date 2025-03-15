TGPSC releases Group–III results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday released the General Ranking List (GRL), final key along with the master question paper of Group-III results on the Commission’s website and will be available till April 12.

According to TGPSC officials, the received objections on the preliminary keys were verified by the Experts Committee and the final keys of this exam were prepared based on the recommendations of the Experts Committee. The Commission conducted the written examination for the posts of Group-III Services in November 2024 for filling 1,388 vacant posts.

Around 5,36,400 candidates applied for the exam out of which 2,67,921 attended the exams and around 2,49,557 candidates were included in the GRL.

“Candidates can download or view their OMR sheets from individual logins by entering their TGPSC ID, hall ticket number, date of birth and OTP received on their registered mobile number on the Commission’s website. No further objections will be entertained on the Final Key. Based on the GRL, the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification. Such, candidates would be informed individually and also through TGPSC website,” said a senior officer, TGPSC. The Commission advised the candidates to keep all the required original certificates and documents ready as mentioned in para no IV 10 (A) in the Group-III Services notification no 29/2022, dt:30/12/2022.

If candidates encounter any technical issues, they can contact the TGPSC helpdesk at 040-23542185 or 040-23542187 or email [email protected].