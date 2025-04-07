The power of sport for unity

The International Day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), recognising the power of sport as a universal language that bridges cultures, promotes social change, and fosters peace. This day holds even greater relevance as communities continue to rebuild connections and resilience in a fast-changing global environment.

Sport has a unique ability to transcend borders and bring people together, regardless of age, gender, race, or background. Whether it’s a grassroots football game or an international competition, the values embedded in sport—teamwork, discipline, respect, and fairness—reflect the ideals needed for peaceful and inclusive societies.

This year’s theme emphasises “Empowering Communities, Building a Peaceful Future”, highlighting how sport can be a driver for education, inclusion, gender equality, and youth development. From refugee camps to urban centers, local and global initiatives are harnessing the potential of sport to inspire hope, support mental well-being, and promote positive change.

Governments, NGOs, schools, and sports organisations are encouraged to host activities and campaigns that showcase how sport contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals. These efforts are not just about athleticism, but about leveraging sport as a tool to empower individuals and strengthen communities.