This Week's Scholarships for Students

Scholarship Name 1: BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2023-24

Description: An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education.

Eligibility: Open for Indian nationals residing in Delhi only.

Applicants must be studying in the final-year of the undergraduate programme (any stream) in any government institute in Delhi.

Must have secured more than 55% marks in their last appeared examination.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than ₹6,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹30,000

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023

Description: SBI Foundation has launched the SBIF Asha Scholarship Program for School Students 2023 to provide financial assistance to meritorious students from low-income families across India to ensure continuity of their education

Eligibility: Open for Indian students currently studying in Classes 6 to 12. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 75% marks in the previous academic year. Their annual family income must be less than INR 3,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 10,000 for one year

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children

Description: Mahindra Finance invites applications for the ‘Saksham Scholarship Program for Drivers’ Children’ from students belonging to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. The scholarship is meant to support underprivileged and meritorious children of drivers (all light motor vehicles and small commercial vehicles such as Taxi, Jeep, Car & delivery vans such as Pickup, magic, school van, etc.) holding a valid driving license who are studying in Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Eligibility: Open for students from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

The applicants must be currently studying at Class 1 to postgraduation level.

Applicants who are pursuing studies in Class 9 and above must have scored 60% or more marks in their previous class.

The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must not be more than INR 3,00,000.

One of the parents must be a driver and should hold a valid driving license.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship ranging from INR 5,000 to INR 20,000 for 1 year

Last Date to Apply: 30-10-2023