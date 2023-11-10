This week’s Scholarships For Students

Eligibility:

Girl students enrolled in the first year of graduation courses in the fields of Engineering, Medical (MBBS) and other related STEM streams at institutes of repute (NIRF accredited) are eligible to apply.

Candidates must have obtained admission into the identified colleges and completed their Class 12.

Students must have secured a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 7.0 or higher and pass all of their subjects for the year.

Applicants' must have an annual family income of less than or equal to ₹ 8,00,000.