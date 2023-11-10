Live
- Telangana govt changes Diwali holidays
- Celebrate Diwali 2023 : Share the Best Messages, Quotes, Wishes, and Images for a Joyful Festival!"
- Nominations come to an end in Telangana amid drama, last-minute changes
- Difficult to accept contention that parties don't have wherewithal to travel to Allahabad HC, says SC on Shahi Masjid Eidgah managment's plea
- Political speculation swirls as Pawar clan reunites for birthday feast in Pune
- TTD suspends Diwali Asthanam on November 12 amid Diwali Asthanam
- Rankings of teams don't faze us, ready to face all tough teams at Olympic Qualifiers: Savita Punia
- SAIL surges out of red with Rs 1,306 crore profit in Q2
- Men’s ODI WC: Been pretty hectic for Maxwell in the last few days, says Vettori on his availability against Bangladesh
- Diwali 2023: Deepavali Wishes, and Quotes to Share With Your Loved Ones
Just In
This week’s Scholarships For Students
Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2023-24 aims to help high-performing students from lesser privileged backgrounds overcome financial barriers and successfully pursue their education.
Scholarship Name 1:
Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2023-24
Description:
Badhte Kadam Scholarship 2023-24 aims to help high-performing students from lesser privileged backgrounds overcome financial barriers and successfully pursue their education.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to INR 1,00,000
Last Date to Apply:
20-11-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 2:
Infosys STEM Stars Scholarship 2023
Description:
Infosys STEM Stars Scholarship 2023 is a programme launched by the Infosys Foundation to support economically disadvantaged female students in India who wish to pursue undergraduate degree programmes in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) disciplines.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
A scholarship of up to ₹ 1,00,000 per annum to cover tuition, living expenses, study materials for the duration of the course
Last Date to Apply:
31-12-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url:
Scholarship Name 3:
BYPL SASHAKT Scholarship 2023-24
Description:
An initiative by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) to provide financial assistance to students coming from underprivileged sections of the society to help them pursue their higher education.
Eligibility:
Prizes & Rewards:
Up to ₹30,000
Last Date to Apply:
15-12-2023
Application mode:
Online applications only
Short Url: