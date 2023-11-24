This Week’s Scholarships Students

Scholarship Name 1: Nikon Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: An initiative of Nikon India Private Limited to financially support students from underprivileged sections of society to pursue photography-related courses.

Eligibility: Open for Indian students who have completed Class 12 and are pursuing photography-related courses with a duration of three months or more. Annual family income should be less than INR 6 lakh.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to INR 1 lakh

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 2: Technip Energies India Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: Technip Energies India invites applications from female students coming from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra who are currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. courses.

Eligibility: Open for female students from Delhi NCR (Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad), Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in the first-year of B.E./B.Tech. (Chemical, Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering) courses.

Must have scored 70% or more marks in Class 12.

Annual family income of the applicant must not be more than INR 4,00,000 from all sources.

Prizes & Rewards: NR 30,000

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2023

Application mode: Online applications only

Scholarship Name 3: Kotak Life Insurance Scholarship Program 2023-24

Description: An initiative by Kotak Life Insurance Company Ltd. to provide financial assistance to students from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to help them pursue their undergraduate studies in commerce stream.

Eligibility: Open for students who are residents of Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Applicants must be enrolled in the first-year of B.Com. program at any of the specified colleges in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The list of colleges is given below -

A. Veeriya Memorial Sri Pushpam College (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu)

Nadar Mahajana Sangam S. Vellaichamy Nadar College (Madurai, Tamil Nadu)

Edayathangudy G.S. Pillay Arts and Science College (Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu)

Jai Hind Sindhu Education Trust's Manghanmal Udharam College of Commerce (Pune, Maharashtra)

Gokhale Education Society's B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce (Nashik, Maharashtra)

LRD and SRP College for Women (Nagpur, Maharashtra)

Applicants must have scored 65% marks or more in Classes 10 and 12.

Applicants must have passed Class 12 in the year 2022–2023.

Applicant’s annual family income must be ₹3.6 lakhs or less.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to ₹30,000 per year

Last Date to Apply: 17-12-2023