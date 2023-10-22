Tips for standing out in a group discussion

It is that time of the year again when all management-aspiring candidates have started preparing for examinations, group discussions, and personal interviews. While sitting for an examination is a slightly manageable task, group discussions, and personal interviews are what make the toughest candidates go weak in the knees. Making a lasting impact and scoring well in a group discussion are the basic aspects that set the base for your admission in the course of your dream. While being ‘viewed’ among the group is the goal, making an impressive mark on the judges is even more important. So, if you are the one preparing for the GD-PIs to seek admission in the course and college of your dream, here is a go-to guide to help you stand out from the crowd.

Prepare an impressive introduction

Most of the group discussions begin with an introduction of each participating candidate. This is hence the stage to create your first impression on the judges. Prepare in advance, a brief, yet a strong introduction of yourself, which will help you start your journey on an impressive note. Preparing an introduction beforehand will help you portray yourself as a confident individual and will certainly help you catch the attention of judges.

Maintain a confident and pleasant body language

Having a confident body language while participating in a group discussion helps one go a long way in standing out from the crowd. A candidate who presents himself/herself strongly while putting ahead his/her points and views in a confident and firm manner is able to leave a lasting impression on the judges. However, do not confuse being confident with being rash. Your confidence must be blended with a pleasant body language and a calm tone.

Be attentive throughout

What most judges look for in candidates during the group discussions is how attentive they are in the task at hand. A candidate found looking around or looking clueless and not focusing on the topic of discussion is sure to invite a negative point on the scorecard.

Knowledge is the key

You may be confident enough, have perfect body language, have introduced yourself in the best possible manner, and have done everything else right, but dear mate, if you do not have sufficient knowledge on the topic you get for the GD, then all the other right things will also go wrong. Since most of the group discussions revolve around current affairs or other hot topics, it would be good if you regularly update your knowledge on the current affairs and also in historical, cultural, sports, and other important areas. The best way out is to indulge in newspapers as well as online news portals. Do keep a note of the stats and facts as far as possible.

Ask relevant questions

The main idea behind the group discussions is not just putting across ‘answers’ and ‘opinions’. In order to put forward your points, it is imperative that you first understand the topic of discussion, which makes it essential for you to first ask relevant questions. Asking questions also shows the judges that you are attentive as well as confident in the task and will help you attract some good points in the GD.

Be an inclusive leader

Every reputed educational institute always strive at producing the ‘leaders of tomorrow’. Therefore, a candidate who shows leadership skills in the group discussion by taking the lead on the subject is sure to get extra points. However, do remember that a good leader is the one who is inclusive and ensures that his/her views are heard while giving the team members a chance to voice their opinions.

Speak up!

Being a naturally calm and quiet person can make it hard for one to make an impression at a group discussion. Group discussions are designed in a manner to test a candidate’s ability to take charge and exude confidence as and when required. Therefore, it becomes essential for one to speak up and challenge his/her quiet personality in such situations. One way to handle such a dilemma is to be prepared before-hand with a few strong pointers and your reasons for believing in those points. It makes it a tad bit easier to speak up in between when you see your chance.

Communicate Clearly

When it comes to cracking the group discussion, clarity in communicating your opinions stands as one of the most vital aspects. You may have all the knowledge on the topic, but if you are unable to communicate your views in a crisp and clear manner, all your efforts will go into vain. Hence, do focus on your communication skills and practice to voice your opinion in a natural yet authoritative way.

Professionalism is the Key

Very often group discussions end up in heated debates, with a few candidates taking matters into their own hands. In times like these, you can stand out from the crowd by displaying professionalism by maintaining calm and putting up points for the discussion in a firm yet pleasant tone. Always remember, it is not at all a good idea to simply raise your voice during a group discussion just to attract the judges. You may end up attracting a lot of negative marks instead.

As of now, group discussions may only appear to you as an important part of the admission procedure for your dream course. However, the fact is that your preparation for the GD will remain helpful for you even when you enter the professional world post your studies. The confidence, the clarity of thoughts, leadership qualities, domain knowledge, and all the other aspects mentioned above will help you a lot in the long run. Hence, our advice to all the aspiring students would be to start practicing for the GD right away. It is one of the key ways to prepare for your transformation into the frontrunners of tomorrow.

(Written by Dr Kulneet Suri, Senior Director of IMS Noida and Alumni of Harvard University (HKS))