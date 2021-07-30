Top
Tirupati: 275 SPMVV students get placements in campus selections

The Placement and Career Council of SPMVV and College of Engineering jointly organised the placement celebration at the varsity on Thursday on the occasion of getting 275 placement offers for the year 2020-21.

Tirupati: The Placement and Career Council of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and College of Engineering jointly organised the placement celebration at the varsity on Thursday on the occasion of getting 275 placement offers for the year 2020-21.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Jamuna Duvvuru congratulated the students at a congratulatory meeting and said that every student is an ambassador of the University and they will rise to higher levels.

She congratulated placement officer Prof R Usha, placement committee members Prof N Rajani, E Ramesh Babu and B Sony for their efforts in achieving the highest placements for this academic year.

