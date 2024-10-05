Live
- Rs 20, Rs 10 notes disappear from circulation
- Telangana State dances with dengue as cases see sharp spike
- Hubli-Ankola railway line to be ready by 2027: Somanna
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- HC relief for YSRCP leader Sajjala
- Minister seeks suggestions for Swarnandhra-2047 document
- Relatives falsely declare living man dead to embezzle land compensation
- UoH collaborates with UK based biotech company
- APSSDC signs MoU with Sathya Sai Trust to train youth
- TOSS extends last date for applications
Just In
TOSS extends last date for applications
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced on Friday that the society has extended the last date for submitting applications for...
Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced on Friday that the society has extended the last date for submitting applications for admissions to SSC and intermediate courses.
According to the officials, it has been extended up to October 31. Interested candidates can submit online applications via the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS