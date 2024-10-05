  • Menu
TOSS extends last date for applications

TOSS extends last date for applications
Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) announced on Friday that the society has extended the last date for submitting applications for admissions to SSC and intermediate courses.

According to the officials, it has been extended up to October 31. Interested candidates can submit online applications via the website https://www.telanganaopenschool.org/.

More Stories
