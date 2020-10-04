TS EAMCET-2020 preliminary key released

TS EAMCET 2020: Students who have appeared for the TS EAMCET-2020 in the Agriculture and Medical stream can submit objections they have any objections on the preliminary key from October 3. They have to submit the online objections by 4.50 pm by October 5.

TS EAMCET-2020 Convenor, Prof A Govardhan said on Saturday that the computer-based test was held in online mode and the candidates' response sheets, preliminary key and master question papers of all four sessions of the test will be uploaded on the TS EAMCET-2020 websites at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in on October 3.

The candidates can download their response sheets and by clicking on "objections on the preliminary key" option on the TS EAMCET-2020 website, and to submit their objections.

Any other mode of submission of objections on the preliminary key will not be accepted, he said. Further, the key objections link will be strictly closed, after the due date and the candidates are advised to complete submissions before the due date and timing.