TS ECET 2022: Deadline for submission of applications extended till June 23

Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test TS ECET 2022 Registration Deadline is extended till June 23 with Rs. 500. The TS ECET 2022 convener K Vijaya Kumar Reddy said in a statement. The JNTUH is organizing this CET for lateral entry admissions into B.Tech second year for the 2022-23 academic year. Candidates who have not yet applied are advised to apply online on the official website ecet.tsche.ac.in by the deadline.



The application process has started from April 6 and as per the dates mentioned in the notification, applications can be submitted till June 14 with no late fee of Rs. 500 and till July 6 with a late fee of Rs 2,500. Recently, it was announced that the deadline has been extended to this extent.

The exam will be held on July 13 in two shifts in online mode on the same day across the state of Telangana. The branches ECE, EIE, CSE, EEE will have exams from 9 am to 12 noon while for CIV, CHTM, MEC, MIN, MET, PHM, BSM from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam is administered by Jawaharlal Nehru University of Hyderabad (JNTUH) on behalf of the State Board of Higher Education. This is the seventh time for JNTUH to conduct the TS ECET 2022.