TS PGECET 2021 registration to start today at tsche.ac.in; Know how to apply

Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS PGECET 2021 registration begins today, March 12, 2021. Students interested in studying for a master's degree in engineering, architecture or pharmacy can register on the official site, pgecet.tsche.ac.in.



The Telangana State Council of Higher Education published the TS PGECET 2021 registration process notice on March 6, 2021. Students should note that the TS PGECET 2021 registration process's last date is April 30, 2021.

The Telangana PGECET 2021 exam is scheduled to take place on June 19, 2021. The direct link to do the TS PGECET 2021 registration will be mentioned here once the link is activated. Students must follow the step-by-step process to complete registration.

Steps to follow the TS PGECET 2021 registration:

Visit the website of PCECET- Council of Higher Education of the State of Telangana.

Click on the flashing TS PGECET Registration 2021 window on the home page.

Enter details like name, contact number, email ID, etc.

Log in to the TS PGECET 2021 portal with your login credentials.

Complete the TS PGECET 2021 registration process and make the payment.

Please apply and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

The direct link to the official website is here, PCECET- Telangana State Council for Higher Education.

The University of Osmania will conduct the TS PGECET 2021 exam via online mode in two shifts, the first shift at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and the second shift at 2 p.m. at 4 p.m.

The application fee for the TS PGECET 2021 registration process is Rs. 1000 for general category candidates. Stay tuned for more updates on the TS PGECET 2021 exam.