TS POLYSET exam postponed

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training on Wednesday announced in view of the Lok Sabha election, the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYSET-2024) has been postponed to May 24.

According to officials, the entrance exam originally scheduled for May 17 across the State has been postponed to May 24 due to the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

POLYSET for the academic year 2024–25 will be conducted for admissions in engineering, non-engineering, and technology diploma courses. The application process is currently ongoing, with applications being accepted until April 22.