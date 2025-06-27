Live
TS SSC Supplementary Results 2025 Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in
Highlights
The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Exam Results 2025.
The Telangana SSC Supply Results 2025 are released. The results are for Class 10 students.
These are for students who wrote the supply (extra) exams. The exams were held from June 3 to June 13, 2025.
You can check your result at bse.telangana.gov.in.
Important Dates
The main SSC results came out on April 30, 2025.
The pass percentage was 92.78%.
Girls scored 94.26%.
Boys scored 91.32%.
Mahabubabad district did best with 99.29%.
How to Check Your Result
Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
Click on “TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025”
Enter your hall ticket number
See your result on the screen
Download or print it
