TSBIE extends admission dates

TSBIE extends admission dates
Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday have once again extended the last date for admissions into 1st year...

Hyderabad: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Thursday have once again extended the last date for admissions into 1st year Intermediate for the academic year 2023-24 that up to August 31 with a late fee of Rs.750.

Therefore, all the Principals are hereby instructed to take necessary action to admit the candidates into Intermediate 1st Year until the last date specified above. This will ensure that eligible students are not deprived of the opportunity to pursue their higher education, stated senior officer,TSBIE.

Parents and Students are hereby informed that, take admissions in to the Affiliated Junior Colleges only. The List is provided in the official Websites of the TSBIE i.e., acadtsbie.cgg.gov.in and tsbie.cgg.gov.in, he added.

