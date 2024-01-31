Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
Just In
TSBIE introduces Tele-MANAS services for inter-students
Highlights
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once again made the Tele-MANAS service available to students on Tuesday, ahead of the...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once again made the Tele-MANAS service available to students on Tuesday, ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination, which is scheduled for February 28.
According to TSBIE, students who are experiencing anxiety or stress related to exams during their Intermediate studies can avail the free services of psychologists and psychiatrists via Tele-MANAS for psychological counselling and advice. The toll-free no is 14416 or 1800914416.
The Tele-Manas service provides Tele-counselling and psycho-social support, round the clock, said a senior officer, TSBIE.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS