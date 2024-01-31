TSBIE introduces Tele-MANAS services for inter-students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once again made the Tele-MANAS service available to students on Tuesday, ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination, which is scheduled for February 28.

According to TSBIE, students who are experiencing anxiety or stress related to exams during their Intermediate studies can avail the free services of psychologists and psychiatrists via Tele-MANAS for psychological counselling and advice. The toll-free no is 14416 or 1800914416.

The Tele-Manas service provides Tele-counselling and psycho-social support, round the clock, said a senior officer, TSBIE.