  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TSBIE introduces Tele-MANAS services for inter-students

TSBIE introduces Tele-MANAS services for inter-students
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once again made the Tele-MANAS service available to students on Tuesday, ahead of the...

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education once again made the Tele-MANAS service available to students on Tuesday, ahead of the Intermediate Public Examination, which is scheduled for February 28.

According to TSBIE, students who are experiencing anxiety or stress related to exams during their Intermediate studies can avail the free services of psychologists and psychiatrists via Tele-MANAS for psychological counselling and advice. The toll-free no is 14416 or 1800914416.

The Tele-Manas service provides Tele-counselling and psycho-social support, round the clock, said a senior officer, TSBIE.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X