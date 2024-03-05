  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

TSCHE mulls partnerships

TSCHE mulls partnerships
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with a delegation from Global Wales...

Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with a delegation from Global Wales Skills/Further Education (FE) and the British Deputy High Commission, held a meeting on Monday.

According to a TSCHE official, during the meeting, the delegation discussed collaborative opportunities and initiatives in higher education, as well as introducing Skills/Further Education colleges to the Indian market and scoping skills opportunities across specific themes such as EV and sustainability, allied health, agriculture, and other skill sector areas.

Both parties engaged in fruitful discussions regarding potential partnerships, exchange programmes, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and skill development in the region. The delegation expressed an interest in exploring areas of mutual interest and cooperation to strengthen relations between Welsh and Telangana educational institutions.

The visit of the British Delegation to TSCHE was marked by a spirit of collaboration and a shared commitment to promote excellence in higher education. “The TSCHE looks forward to future engagements with Global Wales Skills/Further Education and the British Deputy High Commission to explore new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange, " said a senior officer, TSCHE.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X