TSCHE mulls partnerships

Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with a delegation from Global Wales Skills/Further Education (FE) and the British Deputy High Commission, held a meeting on Monday.

According to a TSCHE official, during the meeting, the delegation discussed collaborative opportunities and initiatives in higher education, as well as introducing Skills/Further Education colleges to the Indian market and scoping skills opportunities across specific themes such as EV and sustainability, allied health, agriculture, and other skill sector areas.

Both parties engaged in fruitful discussions regarding potential partnerships, exchange programmes, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and skill development in the region. The delegation expressed an interest in exploring areas of mutual interest and cooperation to strengthen relations between Welsh and Telangana educational institutions.

The visit of the British Delegation to TSCHE was marked by a spirit of collaboration and a shared commitment to promote excellence in higher education. “The TSCHE looks forward to future engagements with Global Wales Skills/Further Education and the British Deputy High Commission to explore new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange, " said a senior officer, TSCHE.