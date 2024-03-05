Live
- YS Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam today to participate in Vision Visakha conference
- KCR announces candidates for Lok Sabha elections
- CM to dedicate Veligonda project to nation tomorrow
- JSP coordinators told to work for victory of TDP-JSP alliance
- Need to increase agri export stressed
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 5 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad slashes today, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 05 March, 2024
- TDP-Jana Sena to hold BC Jayaho today, to announce BC declaration
- Hyderabad: Man murders wife over suspected affair
Just In
TSCHE mulls partnerships
Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with a delegation from Global Wales...
Hyderabad: Professor R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), along with a delegation from Global Wales Skills/Further Education (FE) and the British Deputy High Commission, held a meeting on Monday.
According to a TSCHE official, during the meeting, the delegation discussed collaborative opportunities and initiatives in higher education, as well as introducing Skills/Further Education colleges to the Indian market and scoping skills opportunities across specific themes such as EV and sustainability, allied health, agriculture, and other skill sector areas.
Both parties engaged in fruitful discussions regarding potential partnerships, exchange programmes, and capacity-building initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education and skill development in the region. The delegation expressed an interest in exploring areas of mutual interest and cooperation to strengthen relations between Welsh and Telangana educational institutions.
The visit of the British Delegation to TSCHE was marked by a spirit of collaboration and a shared commitment to promote excellence in higher education. “The TSCHE looks forward to future engagements with Global Wales Skills/Further Education and the British Deputy High Commission to explore new avenues for collaboration and knowledge exchange, " said a senior officer, TSCHE.