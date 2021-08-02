TSICT applications date extended

Hyderabad: The TSICT convener Prof K Raji Reddy has informed in a press release that the last date for receipt of online applications for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the State has been extended till August 5.

He stated that 62,500 online applications have been received so far; 4,500 more than last year.

He said that the hall-tickets can be downloaded from website: icettsche.ac.in from August 13. The examination will be held on August 19 and 20.

EDCET-2021

The EDCET convener Prof Ramakrishna has informed that the last date for receipt of EDCET-2021 applications has been extended till August 7, without penal fee.