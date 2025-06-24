Live
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 Released – Download for June 25 Exam
Download your UGC NET Admit Card 2025 for the June 25 exam from the official NTA website.
NTA has officially released the UGC NET admit card for June 25, 2025. Candidates applied can download their admit cards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Key Info
The admit card shows your exam center and address.
Before this, NTA gave exam city slips for June 25, 26, and 27.
Use your application number and birth date to download.
Exams run from June 25 to June 29. Admit cards for other days will come later.
Exam Timing
Two shifts each day:
First: 9 AM to 12 PM
Second: 3 PM to 6 PM
The paper has two parts with multiple-choice questions.
How to Download
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Click the admit card link for June 2025.
Enter application number and birth date.
Check your admit card.
Download and print it.
Important Notes
Read all instructions on the admit card.
Follow rules on exam day.
Check the website for admit cards if your exam is after June 25.