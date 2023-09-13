  • Menu
Unacademy Launches UNSAT 2023 to Give Your Medical & Engineering Dreams the Right Start

Unacademy, India’s largest learning platform* announced the third edition of the Unacademy National Scholarship Admission Test (UNSAT), its biggest scholarship test supporting the growing aspirations of IIT JEE and NEET UG Learners. It kicked off its launch in Hyderabad, on 8th September, providing students with an unparalleled opportunity to excel in their career dreams of cracking NEET and JEE.

Key Features of UNSAT 2023:

Exam Dates: 1st, 8th, and 15th October (Two Slots: 1 - 2 PM & 6 - 7 PM)

Exam Mode: Online & Offline

Eligibility Criteria: Class 9 to 12, 12th passout IIT & NEET Aspirants

Exam Fee: Online - Free, Offline - ₹100

Result Declaration: 2nd November 2023

For more details about UNSAT 2023, exam specifics, and registration details, please visit https://unsat.unacademy.com/.

