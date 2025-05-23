Unlocking Opportunities for Talent in the Gem and Jewelry Industry

What do architects, data scientists, interior designers, and machine learning experts have in common? According to a survey conducted by an Indian job listings portal, they were among the top hires of 2024. As the world around us evolves, so do the opportunities and awareness around diverse career paths. While there’s no single “best” route to success, it’s often the less-traveled roads that can offer invaluable experience and unexpected perspectives.

As the world becomes more interconnected, job listings are evolving. Many roles that previously didn’t enter the market, due to the way industries traditionally functioned, are now emerging, driven by an open economy and the entry of new players and innovation across all industries.

One such sector that offers diverse opportunities is the gem and jewelry industry. Today, it contributes 7% to India’s GDP and provides employment to over one million people, highlighting the vital role it plays in the country’s economy and its potential for aspiring professionals. Once dominated by family-run businesses and legacy enterprises, the industry is seeing a significant shift, paving the way for new talent to thrive.

Exploring Job Opportunities in the Gem and Jewelry Industry

Gemologist

Experts in identifying, classifying, and evaluating gemstones, gemologists assess authenticity and quality using advanced tools. They work in retail, auctions, trading firms, or as consultants, offering insights on grading and appraisal.

Education: Pursuing formal education in gemology is essential. Reputable institutes offer comprehensive programs that provide extensive training in diamond grading and colored stone identification. ​

Jewelry Merchandiser

These professionals analyze trends, forecast demand, and collaborate with design and sales teams to ensure the right products reach the market.

Education: A qualification in category-specific knowledge is preferred. A few institutes offer specialized programs that introduce students to merchandising concepts specific to the gem and jewelry industry.​

Jewelry Designer

Creative minds behind every collection, jewelry designers sketch and develop original pieces that combine style and market appeal. They often use computer-aided design (CAD) tools and draw from diverse inspirations.

Education: A formal training in jewelry design is essential to begin or advance your career in this field. Programs in jewelry design and CAD from reputed institutes provide comprehensive knowledge of these niche subjects. ​

Jewelry Auction Specialist

Specialists in auctioning privately owned one-of-a-kind jewelry, they oversee buying and selling during the exciting process. They work with gemologists, historians, and high-profile clients across the world.

Education: A training in gemology, along with an understanding of art and history, is crucial for this role. Comprehensive knowledge of diamonds and colored stones is often sought by employers. ​

Jewelry Influencer

These digital content creators promote jewelry on social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and blogs and connect with audiences through style and storytelling.

Education: An in-depth knowledge of gems and jewelry is not essential but highly valuable, as formal knowledge will provide credibility and contribute meaningfully to audience engagement.

Educator

Educators train students and professionals who are keen to enter the industry. They help shape the next generation with up-to-date knowledge and practical skills.

Education: Advanced diplomas in gemology or jewelry design are typically required; teaching experience is recommended. ​

Gem Sorter​​

A gem sorter is responsible for segregating diamonds and gemstones into multiple groups based on their characteristics, like cut, carat, clarity, or color.

Education: A strong knowledge of gems and jewelry is essential. Aspirants can pursue a diamond and colored stone program from a reputed institute that offers hands-on training and covers a wide spectrum of colored stones beyond the "big three" (ruby, emerald, and sapphire). It is also recommended that they periodically update their gem and jewelry knowledge through short-term programs from reputed institutes that are backed by comprehensive research and a world-renowned field gemology team.

In a niche industry like gems and jewelry, knowledge can make you stand out and unlock opportunities, but like any sector, networking can be key to growth. Aspiring professionals should consider enrolling in reputed institutes that not only offer quality education but will also provide access to a strong alumni network, opening doors to meaningful connections.

(This article is attributed by Apoorva Deshingkar, Sr. Director - Education and Market Development, GIA India)