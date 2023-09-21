Unlocking your career path: The art of information interviewing

In the vast landscape of career choices and job opportunities, finding the perfect fit for your skills, interests, and aspirations can be a daunting task. The traditional job search approach often involves submitting resumes and attending interviews with prospective employers. However, there is another valuable tool at your disposal that can provide valuable insights and connections - information interviewing. In this article, we will delve into the world of information interviewing, exploring its purpose, benefits, and how to make it work for you.

Decode the power of information interviewing

Information interviewing is a powerful method to gather insights about potential jobs or career fields that pique your interest. It's a process that allows you to tap into the wealth of occupational information available in various forms, including print materials, videos, software, and the vast realm of the internet. Unlike traditional job interviews, the goal of information interviewing is not to secure a job but to gain a deeper understanding of a particular career path or industry.

One of the significant advantages of information interviewing is that it helps you build a network of contacts within your chosen field. These contacts can prove invaluable when you eventually decide to embark on your job search journey. Information interviewing goes beyond casual conversations; it involves a strategic approach to uncovering valuable insights.

Crafting your knowledge quest

Before you embark on your information interviewing journey, you need to define your objectives and determine what you want to learn. Most people enjoy sharing their career experiences, but successful professionals are often incredibly busy. To make the most of their time and yours, you should have a clear focus.

The first step in preparing for information interviewing is conducting in-depth research on the occupation or industry that interests you. The questions you ask during the information interview should reflect your understanding of the basic requirements of the occupation. Remember, you are interviewing someone because they possess specific expertise or knowledge about the field, so your questions should be thoughtful and tailored to their experience.

Narrowing the focus: Who to connect with

Selecting the right individuals to interview is a crucial aspect of information interviewing. Start by identifying people actively working in the occupation of interest. You can also reach out to local professional organizations, members of state boards related to the industry, career counsellors, librarians, local chambers of commerce, and even friends and family members who may have relevant insights.

However, it is important to note that information interviewing often requires contacting individuals you do not know personally. To make this process more comfortable, consider starting the conversation by mentioning a mutual connection. Saying something like, "So-and-so suggested I call you," can provide you with a foothold in the conversation and make the interaction more welcoming. You can find potential interviewees through resources such as business directories, the yellow pages, the internet, and registries of industries and corporations.

Securing the conversation: Making the interview happen

Reaching out to strangers and asking for their time and expertise may sound intimidating, but remember that most people appreciate having their knowledge acknowledged and their opinions sought after. Whether you make initial contact through mail or telephone, there are essential steps to follow:

1. Tell the person how you got their name: Be transparent about your connection or the referral source.

2. Make it clear who you are: Briefly introduce yourself and explain your background or your current status, such as being a student or a career change.

3. Explain your purpose: Clearly state that you are interested in learning more about their career and seeking their guidance and insights.

4. Describe how they can help you: Mention that you would like to schedule a brief interview or meeting to discuss their experiences and perspectives.

5. Thank them for their willingness to help: Express your gratitude for their time and expertise, even if they decline your request. Some individuals may be too busy to accommodate an interview.

6. Be flexible: When scheduling interviews, be open to meeting during non-business hours or at times when they are more likely to be available, such as early mornings or late afternoons. Whenever possible, aim to meet at their places of business, as this will give you an opportunity to observe their work environment.

In conclusion, information interviewing is a valuable tool for anyone seeking to gain deeper insights into potential career paths. By conducting thorough research, identifying the right individuals to interview, and following the appropriate etiquette when reaching out, you can unlock a wealth of knowledge and connections that will empower you on your career journey. So, take the plunge into the world of information interviewing and discover the valuable insights waiting for you in the professional world.

[The author is a Professor - Media & Communication, School of Media Studies-Presidency University – Bangalore)